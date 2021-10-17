-
Richard Robinson has become the first African-American chief justice of Connecticut. The 60-year-old associate justice of the State Supreme Court was…
The first African-American nominated to be chief justice of Connecticut won the unanimous approval of the State House of Representatives on Monday. The…
The first African-American nominated to lead Connecticut’s highest court won unanimous approval in the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee Monday…
On Thursday Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy announced his nomination of Richard Robinson for chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court. The…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has yet to announce his next nominee for state chief justice, following the General Assembly’s rejection of his close…