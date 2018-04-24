Judge Robinson, Conn. Supreme Court Chief Nominee, Clears Judiciary Committee

The first African-American nominated to lead Connecticut’s highest court won unanimous approval in the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee Monday night.

Associate Justice Richard Robinson received praise from the committee, with a top Republican saying he will "be fabulous" in his elevated post.

Robinson was asked repeatedly about how he'd make the judicial system fairer to minority citizens.

He currently chairs a committee that focuses on diversity training in the courts and assured lawmakers "the buck will stop with me."

Robinson’s nomination now heads to the floor of the House and Senate for a vote, along with Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy's last batch of 30 superior court judge nominees who had hearings on Monday.

Malloy’s first nominee for the top job, Justice Andrew McDonald, was rejected by the Senate last month. He would have been the first openly gay state chief justice in the country.