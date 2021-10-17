-
Tens of thousands of former soldiers with less than honorable discharges from the Army might get upgrades soon. This month, a federal judge is expected to…
A new Yale-led study released last week revealed that the ability to form relationships is one of the strongest ways to avoid post-traumatic stress…
A new U.S. Department of Defense report shows a steady increase in the number of military and veteran suicides in the last six years. A total of 541…
A bill to expand the state’s medical marijuana program to cover sufferers of PTSD passed both houses of the legislature, but will Governor Cuomo sign it…
A Long Island chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America is working with the Suffolk County Courts to help veterans on the wrong side of the law readjust…
At the counter of a dispensary in South Windsor, Conn., veteran Eddie Adkins flipped through a laminated menu of medical marijuana strains, doses and…
Long Island’s four members of Congress are lining up behind the Fair Veterans Act, which would help veterans who were less-than-honorably discharged due…
When former U.S. Marine Conley Monk, of West Haven, Conn., received paperwork telling him that he’d won his decades-long fight to have his service…
Post Traumatic-Stress Disorder is a fairly common diagnosis among veterans returning from battle in Iraq and Afghanistan. But the psychological impact of…
An Army National Guard veteran from East Haven, Connecticut filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday saying the Army discharged him with an incorrect mental…