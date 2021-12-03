Veterans without an honorable discharge now have a chance to apply for Connecticut state benefits

Veterans in Connecticut who were denied honorable discharges due to mental health issues can now apply for state benefits.

An honorable discharge from the military comes with access to a slew of benefits like health care and education. But some veterans have “other than honorable” discharges due to mental health issues, like PTSD. Now, they can apply for full access to veterans benefits in Connecticut.

The state has set up a five-member panel to review applications. Veterans can become eligible for state benefits if they can prove their other-than-honorable discharge was caused by post traumatic stress, sexual assault or a brain injury.

LGBTQ veterans can also apply if their other-than-honorable discharge was due to their sexual orientation.

Applications can be submitted online through the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs.