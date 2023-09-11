© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

WTC Health Program officials keep a positive outlook for first responders with PTSD

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published September 11, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT
First responders salute in a driving rain as a U.S. flag is unfurled at the Pentagon on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
First responders salute in a driving rain as a U.S. flag is unfurled at the Pentagon on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Thousands of 9/11 first responders deal with post-traumatic stress disorder 22 years later. But officials at the Long Island World Trade Center Health and Wellness Program try to keep a positive outlook.

Dr. Benjamin Luft is director of the program at Stony Brook University. He said many of the responders who’ve had PTSD since 2001, saw their symptoms level off about 10 years ago.

“They are slowly, slowly getting better," Luft said. "It’s not that they've come back to normal, but they’re improving. And they’ve adapted to some of the problems they have psychologically.” 

In addition to stress, anxiety and avoidance, more severe cases of PTSD can lead to issues with the brain and nervous system, as well as behavioral impairments.

Luft adds it was important to create a program on Long Island given the large number or Nassau and Suffolk residents who were

“About 25-30% of the people who responded to 9/11 are from Long Island, and they’re very sick," he said. "So they’re seeking out places to get high quality health care, both physical and mental.”

The program monitors 13,000 9/11 first responders in all aspects of health.

Tags
Long Island News 9/11 RespondersWorld Trade Center Health and Wellness ProgramPTSDStony Brook University
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone