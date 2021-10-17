-
Jury selection has begun for the pharmaceutical businessman Martin Shkreli. He is defending charges that he stole money from one of his companies to cover…
-
A federal court has fined a Connecticut investment company $22 million for running a Ponzi scheme. Sharon-based Wilkinson Financial Opportunity Fund…
-
Former NBA player and University of Connecticut star Tate George will have to wait until next month to find out his prison sentence for wire fraud.George…
-
The court appointed trustee unwinding the Madoff Ponzi scheme announced more checks will be mailed-out to victims later this year. Those who invested less…
-
Six years after Bernard Madoff became a household name, people still fall for Ponzi schemes. That's probably because schemers have a tried and true method…
-
Westport National Bank will pay more than $7 million to about 240 investors, who lost millions in Bernie Madoff's massive Ponzi scheme.