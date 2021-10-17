-
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants to hold several generic drug manufacturers accountable for fixing the price of more than 100 drugs.Tong…
Two Connecticut-based health insurance companies are rushing into the pharmacy business. Hartford-based Aetna said in December it would merge with CVS,…
Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo wants state lawmakers to pass a bill to require transparency in prescription drug pricing. He says it would help…
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen is leading a 46-state coalition that is suing six drug manufacturers for alleged price fixing. Jepsen now wants…
A coalition of Connecticut cities and towns are looking into suing pharmaceutical companies to hold them liable for their costs in responding to the…
Jury selection has begun for the pharmaceutical businessman Martin Shkreli. He is defending charges that he stole money from one of his companies to cover…
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, D-CT3, says she will introduce legislation next month to create a new drug review board to investigate significant price…