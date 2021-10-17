-
Advocates for voting rights in New York celebrated last week, when the governor signed a law restoring the right for people on parole. Now they say the…
Criminal justice advocates say they hope to build on victories in recent weeks like the legalization of adult recreational use of marijuana to gain more…
New Haven, Connecticut, is one of several cities that saw more gun violence during the pandemic. Residents on parole or probation met on Wednesday with…
Democratic New York lawmakers say this will finally be the year the state makes changes to the parole system. Elected officials will focus on two bills…
The Connecticut Sentencing Commission held a hearing on Thursday on a proposal to give a chance at parole to those serving long sentences for crimes they…