Governor Lamont says he’ll give Connecticut state workers a few days to comply with a vaccination mandate. Updates could be coming soon to I-95, the New…
Democrats who will run the state Senate in January say a top priority will be to expand access to voting in New York. Advocates say there are several…
A Long Island teen from El Salvador who is at the center of a class action lawsuit against Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been released from…
With lawmakers in Albany preoccupied with getting the budget done by week’s end, groups have to get creative to gain attention. Supporters of spending for…
Business leaders, particularly those in upstate New York, say the 2016 legislative session, which recently concluded, was the worst for small businesses…
The New York State Farm Bureau is inserting itself into a legal fight over whether farmworkers can be allowed to unionize.The New York Civil Liberties…
New York state officials have signed a five-year agreement with the New York Civil Liberties Union that will reshape the way solitary confinement works in…
New York State’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics — or J-COPE — said that the New York Civil Liberties Union has to share the identities of its major…