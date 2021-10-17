-
Gun control advocates from Connecticut and across the country say the firearms industry is exploiting fear of hate crimes to sell more guns to Asian…
-
A judge in New York has denied the National Rifle Association’s request to throw out a state lawsuit that seeks to put the gun rights group out of…
-
The National Rifle Association has agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by New York financial regulators for what they call “dangerous”…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is making the rounds of national news programs now that he has become the target of a lawsuit by the National Rifle Association.Cuomo, a…
-
New York has banned an NRA-branded firearm insurance program. The program is popular with NRA members and covers the legal fees stemming from a shooting.…
-
The largest teachers union in the country is ending its relationship with Wells Fargo because the bank does business with the gun industry and the NRA.The…
-
Connecticut’s two U.S. senators joined members of the state’s LGBTQ community and gun violence prevention advocates in marking the one-year anniversary of…