New York Comptroller Thomas Dinapoli

The shortfall in tax revenue during the pandemic was not as bad as New York Governor Andrew had projected. Updated tax receipts show last year was rough,…
Profits on Wall Street rose in the first half of the year, making 2015 so far the most profitable year since the Great Recession.For the first half of…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed this years $140 billion budget Tuesday. It includes a property tax rebate for homeowners, increased education aid,…
An audit says employees of New York public authorities are paid more than 7 billion dollars a year. The New York Comptroller’s office performed the audit…
For the first time since the recession began, New York's pension fund has announced that local governments will be able to contribute slightly less money…
New York State's Medicaid program overpaid providers nearly $11.5 million dollars, according to new audits conducted by the state Comptroller's office.