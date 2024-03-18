Lawmakers consider merger between CT airport and port authorities

The future of the Connecticut Port Authority was debated by the state Appropriations Committee last Friday.

Governor Ned Lamont proposed a bill that would merge the agency with the state’s Airport Authority.

State Senator Cathy Osten, co-chair of the Appropriations Committee, acknowledged the work of the Port Authority but said it has failed to undertake some of the tasks it is responsible for.

“There has not been significant or any real marketing of the small harbors and marinas that are around the state and that is part of the Port Authority’s responsibility,” Osten said. “Marine Trades Association was also concerned about the fact that ship grants had not been going out, the small harbor improvement plans programs have not been going out.”

Jen Kawecki, the managing director of the Connecticut Maritime Trades Association, opposes the merger.

“The Connecticut Port Authority serves as the main conduit to the state maritime economy and commerce,” Kawecki said. “The recreational boating sector with our marinas and water-dependent businesses is a significant part of that. Subsuming the CPA into the Connecticut Airport Authority could lose that laser focus.”

The 10-year-old Connecticut Port Authority has been scrutinized for past leadership spending, ethics violations by a staff and board member, and the redevelopment of the State Pier in New London.

The pier’s transformation into an offshore wind hub began with a price tag of $93 million and ended at nearly $310 million.