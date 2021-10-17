-
U.S. Representatives Kathleen Rice (D-NY) and Andrew Gabarino (R-NY) have introduced bipartisan legislation that would help protect Long Island homeowners…
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York wants to amend and extend the National Flood Insurance Program before it expires on September…
New York Senator Chuck Schumer was on Long Island Monday advocating for Congress to reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program, which he calls a…
Five years later, homeowners on the East Coast are still recovering from Superstorm Sandy. Even those with insurance are still struggling to get money to…
Everything looked fine from the outside when Fran Adelson returned to her house the morning after Sandy hit in October 2012. Then she opened the front…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., will push bipartisan legislation to make flood insurance more affordable. The legislation comes right as the…
New Haven has been given a class 7 rating by the National Flood Insurance Program. That’s the highest rating available in the state. The city made the…
In a gutted house in Bellaire, Texas, Sean Westerling and his helper measure everything – closets, doorways, windows.“You need to get the serial number…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is calling on Congress to prevent a lapse in the National Flood Insurance Program, which covers tens of thousands of…
The former director of a Long Island-based engineering firm pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally altering Superstorm Sandy damage reports.Matthew…