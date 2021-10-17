-
Republican Mark Boughton is ending his 20 year career as Mayor of Danbury, Connecticut to head the state’s tax office. Boughton told followers on Facebook…
Danbury, Connecticut has cut the ribbon on the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant. It culminates the city’s tongue-in-cheek feud with the comedian.It…
City officials in Danbury, Connecticut, are moving closer to naming the city’s sewage treatment plant after comedian John Oliver.It started when Oliver…
The mayor of Danbury, Connecticut, proposed naming a sewage treatment plant after comedian John Oliver. He may have been joking, but Oliver says he’s all…
Public health officials say they’re responding to an apparent COVID-19 outbreak in Danbury, one of Connecticut’s largest cities.The city reported at least…
Immigrant rights activists and members of the ACLU of Connecticut protested Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton’s immigration policies at City Hall this…
Three Republicans and one Democrat who would like to be the next governor of Connecticut were given a chance to make their pitch to voters at a televised…
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton is the Connecticut GOP’s endorsed candidate for governor. Boughton won his party’s endorsement on the third ballot at the…
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton will have surgery to remove a benign cyst in his brain. Boughton is expected to make a full recovery.In a statement, the mayor…
Republican Mayor Mark Boughton of Danbury has suspended his campaign for Connecticut governor. The mayor made the announcement in an email sent out by his…