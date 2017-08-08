Danbury Mayor Expected To Make Full Recovery From Brain Surgery

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton will have surgery to remove a benign cyst in his brain. Boughton is expected to make a full recovery.

In a statement, the mayor said the cyst was discovered during a recent checkup and he was told that the surgery should be performed as soon as possible.

The surgery will take place on Tuesday at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Boughton’s doctors expect him to be back at work within a few weeks.

Boughton is in his eighth two-year term as the mayor of Danbury. The Republican is one of several candidates who has expressed interest in running for governor in 2018.