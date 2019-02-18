© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Conn. GOP Proposes Privatizing DMV Services

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published February 18, 2019 at 9:18 AM EST
Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano, R-North Haven, holds a news conference with Republicans at the Capitol in 2017.

The Republican minority in the Connecticut General Assembly has detailed its legislative agenda for the year. It includes proposals aimed at privatizing some government functions including at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

State Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano said one the GOP’s proposals to reduce the cost of government and increase efficiency at the DMV would allow new and used cars to be registered online at car dealerships.

 

“What they do now is that they’ve got to send somebody to DMV with everything to go and register the car and bring it back. Let them do it. That’s one example of what you can do.”

 

The Republicans have a smaller minority in the state legislature to push their agenda. However, Fasano said they are glad that Democratic Governor Ned Lamont, who has come to state government from the private sector, is also open to more public private partnerships.

Lamont is to present his first budget proposal to lawmakers on Wednesday. It’s likely to contain his proposal to privatize some DMV functions.
 

