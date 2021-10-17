-
A New Haven Superior Court judge has denied the city’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit that challenges its lead removal policy. The lawsuit is brought by the…
The City of New Haven is complying with a judge’s order to inspect and abate potential lead exposure at the homes of two children, who have an amount of…
Two young children waited months for New Haven public health officials to inspect their rental units. That’s after doctors found elevated levels of lead…
The Connecticut Department of Public Health held a forum Tuesday to talk about the importance of lead safety awareness for young children and adults.“It’s…
A 2-year-old girl living in a rental home in New Haven, Connecticut, tested positive for lead in her blood. The levels were nine times what the federal…
A new law, years in the making, mandates that all public schools in New York State test for lead in their drinking water.Lead is a neurotoxin that has…
New York lawmakers wrapped up the 2016 legislative session at around 5 a.m. Saturday morning, agreeing to take steps to cancel the pensions of convicted…
Environmentalists are pushing a bill in the New York Legislature that would mandate that schools test for lead in drinking water. But schools are pushing…
Schools across the tri-state region have been rushing to test their faucets and fountains since the revelation in March that lead contamination of…
Six school districts on Long Island have found elevated levels of lead in their drinking water recently, making the poisonous metal much more present than…