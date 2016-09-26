Former Conn. Gov. Rowland Reports To Prison

Former Connecticut Governor John Rowland has reported to a federal prison in New York to begin serving a 2 ½-year sentence for campaign fraud.

U.S. Marshal Brian Taylor said Rowland reported to the Otisville federal prison on Monday.

It's Rowland's second stint in prison. He resigned as governor in 2004 during a corruption scandal that sent him to federal prison for 10 months.

The 59-year-old Rowland was sentenced last year for conspiring to disguise work he did on a failed 2012 congressional campaign and a 2010 campaign. The conviction was upheld by a federal appeals court in June.

Rowland's lawyer, Andrew Fish, declined to comment.