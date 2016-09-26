© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Former Conn. Gov. Rowland Reports To Prison

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published September 26, 2016 at 1:20 PM EDT
rowland_apbebetomatthews_160926.jpg
Bebeto Matthews
/
AP
Former Conn. Gov. John Rowland leaves with his wife Patricia after appearing in federal appeals court to ask the court to overturn his political corruption conviction in New York in March.

Former Connecticut Governor John Rowland has reported to a federal prison in New York to begin serving a 2 ½-year sentence for campaign fraud.

U.S. Marshal Brian Taylor said Rowland reported to the Otisville federal prison on Monday.

It's Rowland's second stint in prison. He resigned as governor in 2004 during a corruption scandal that sent him to federal prison for 10 months.

The 59-year-old Rowland was sentenced last year for conspiring to disguise work he did on a failed 2012 congressional campaign and a 2010 campaign. The conviction was upheld by a federal appeals court in June.

Rowland's lawyer, Andrew Fish, declined to comment.

Connecticut NewscorruptionConnecticutJohn Rowland
