-
Educators on Long Island say the number of students and parents opting-out of taking standardized state tests this week is growing. The numbers are so…
-
New York lawmakers say it’s likely the state budget will include a moratorium on the effects of school exams administered in connection with the…
-
New York Republicans have submitted legislation to halt Common Core. This is the latest attack against the new, more rigorous school testing standards and…
-
Last week New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled a sweeping plan to fund universal pre-kindergarten. This would make New York only the fourth state to…
-
Is Governor Cuomo backing away from his support for the new Common Core curriculum in schools? As Karen DeWitt reports, Cuomo seems to have cooled from…
-
The state’s Education Commissioner, John King, answered questions form skeptical lawmakers at a hearing on growing concerns over student privacy.
-
A national education expert told Long Island school administrators Tuesday that they should join parents in the revolt against Common Core. Diane Ravitch,…
-
For the first time New York's Education commissioner John King is signaling there may be too much state testing. King sent a letter to school…
-
New York Education Commissioner John King visited a Long Island elementary school Wednesday where he met privately with educators to talk about the…