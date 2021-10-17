-
The planned offshore wind farm in eastern Long Island will require cables to come to shore to transport electricity from the turbines to homes. But…
-
Lawmakers in eastern Long Island have long called for affordable housing so that workers can live in the same towns they work. Two developments are on…
-
Small business owners in Suffolk County say there are more jobs than applicants for seasonal work. Foreign workers fill in the gaps through visa programs,…
-
The Town of East Hampton will not be held liable for soil erosion on waterfront properties in Montauk. A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit by property…
-
Suffolk County expects to receive more money if New York passes an internet sales tax. The 10 towns in the county want a portion of any tax…