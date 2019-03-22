East End Affordable Housing Nears Completion

Lawmakers in eastern Long Island have long called for affordable housing so that workers can live in the same towns they work. Two developments are on schedule to finish construction this year to fill that gap.

County Legislator Bridget Fleming says this kind of construction will help keep young people on Long Island.

“This is an example of a fantastic opportunity for young people to be able to stay in beautiful housing that is close to their jobs, close to medical facilities, close to retail and shopping opportunities.”

Suffolk County has contributed more than 4 million dollars to the housing developments in Speonk and Riverhead.

The construction includes a 38-unit multi-family apartment development in Speonk and a 116-unit mixed use development in downtown Riverhead.