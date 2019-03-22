© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

East End Affordable Housing Nears Completion

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published March 22, 2019 at 3:35 PM EDT
file1-2.jpeg
Jay Shah
/
WSHU
David Gallo, President, Georgica Green Ventures, shows Suffolk Legislator Bridget Fleming and County Executive Steve Bellone the new housing in Speonk.

Lawmakers in eastern Long Island have long called for affordable housing so that workers can live in the same towns they work. Two developments are on schedule to finish construction this year to fill that gap.

County Legislator Bridget Fleming says this kind of construction will help keep young people on Long Island.

“This is an example of a fantastic opportunity for young people to be able to stay in beautiful housing that is close to their jobs, close to medical facilities, close to retail and shopping opportunities.”

Suffolk County has contributed more than 4 million dollars to the housing developments in Speonk and Riverhead.

The construction includes a 38-unit multi-family apartment development in Speonk and a 116-unit mixed use development in downtown Riverhead.

Tags

Long Island NewsSuffolk Countyaffordable housingJay Shah