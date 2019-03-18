Suffolk County Towns Expect Share Of Internet Sales Tax

Suffolk County expects to receive more money if New York passes an internet sales tax. The 10 towns in the county want a portion of any tax revenue.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says a statewide online sales tax could bring New York about 390 million dollars in revenue.

The proposed legislation would split the sales tax between the state and its counties.

It’s up to county and town officials negotiate any revenue-sharing agreement. The town supervisors plan to meet with county officials in the coming weeks to figure out how the revenue would be split.