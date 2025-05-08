Red Dress Day in CT highlights crisis facing Indigenous women

Indigenous tribes in Connecticut are calling for more attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women, joining a nationwide movement.

Tribal and state leaders met Wednesday at the State Capitol to commemorate Red Dress Day. It’s a symbol used to represent missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. The symbol comes from a project by indigenous artist Jaime Black, and is a play on the word “redress.”

LaToya Cluff, Mashantucket Pequot vice chairwoman, said the tragedy is worse because the issue doesn’t get as much attention as it should. She says police should pay more attention to missing and murdered indigenous women.

“Behind each number is a name, a face, a family, and a community that continues to grieve in search of answers. Sometimes knowing that these answers may never be given,” Cluff said.

Cluff said the statistics are staggering. Homicide is one of the leading causes of death among Indigenous women in North America. The number of unsolved missing or murder cases has risen significantly since the movement started in 2016.

Brenda Geer is the vice chairwoman of the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation. She said the number of cases has increased since 2020, and many cases are still unsolved. She said there is strength when tribal communities come together to speak out.

“We will make a difference. When you leave here today and the event happens next year, bring somebody with you. That's important. That's the only way that we’re going to handle this crisis, and it's going to take all of us,” Geer said.

Hannah Lambert is the co-president of the Mohegan Youth Council. As a member of the Mohegan Tribe, Lambert said she wants to bring attention to the cause. She said although efforts are being made, there is still work to be done.

“Indigenous people all across the country have fallen victim to violence and often do not have the vital resources available in order to escape,” Lambert said. “Nobody should ever have to suffer the fate many Indigenous people have had to face and still continue to face.”