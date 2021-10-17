-
The City Council of Bridgeport has approved a deal that allows the city’s minor league hockey team to stay put for another decade and upgrade the Webster…
-
The New York Islanders hockey team will play their home preseason games at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, this fall.The Islanders have…
-
Authorities say a COVID-19 outbreak in North Branford, Connecticut, is linked to a large family gathering and the high school’s hockey team. Several cases…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says no additional restrictions on winter high school sports are needed to handle a spike in cases linked to ice hockey.…
-
At least 18 ice hockey players at Yale University in Connecticut tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. The outbreak prompted Yale to raise its…
-
The Islanders are coming back to Long Island.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state has approved the Islanders’ proposal to build a new…
-
There are no plans for the New York Islanders to play any regular season games at the Nassau Coliseum next year, despite an agreement that calls for at…