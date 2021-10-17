Heroin epidemic

-
U.S. Rep. Jim Himes and U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, both Democrats from Connecticut, met with public health officials and law enforcement in Stamford on…
-
On Tuesday Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) announced the appointment of a task force aimed at ending what he called a crisis of heroin and opioid addiction…
-
Suffolk County had the largest number of heroin related deaths in the state of New York from 2009 to 2013.That’s according to a new state report, which…
-
The Suffolk County Department of Health says the waitlist for its four methadone clinics continues to grow as more people are abusing heroin and other…
-
At a recovery support group in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Lance Supersad and Paul Elliott are seated across from each other. Supersad, 20, leans forward,…
-
Connecticut’s two U.S senators want more money spent for the treatment of heroin addiction. The senators said this at a forum with recovering addicts at a…