Suffolk County Tops NY State In Heroin Related Deaths

Suffolk County had the largest number of heroin related deaths in the state of New York from 2009 to 2013.

That’s according to a new state report, which says that at least 337 people died from heroin overdoses during that five year period. The Bronx had the second highest number at 226 deaths.

The report says that Suffolk County is plagued by cheap heroin coming into the country. Suffolk officials say hospitals in the county are handling more heroin-overdose treatment cases than at any other time in modern history.

Earlier this year, law enforcement officials in Suffolk and Nassau counties announced the Long Island Heroin Task Force, which is investigating every overdose on the Island and going after heroin dealers.