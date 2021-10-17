-
GE Appliances is opening a factory showroom and manufacturing space in Stamford, Connecticut — five years after the company left the state.The space is…
-
Legendary CEO Jack Welch has died. Welch led GE for 20 years from its then-headquarters in Fairfield, Connecticut.Welch grew up in a working-class family…
-
General Electric left Connecticut for Boston two years ago when its shares were trading at about $28. Now GE is trading at about $11 a share and it has…
-
The conglomerate General Electric is still considering a breakup of the 126-year-old company. In an earnings call with investors, executives said the…
-
The conglomerate General Electric says it is considering a breakup after taking $6 billion in losses to its insurance division.For decades, GE gobbled up…
-
As GE moves its global corporate headquarters to Boston this summer, local charities are worried. They think they’re about to see a drop in giving."It’s…
-
This summer GE will move its corporate headquarters to Boston from Fairfield, where it’s been since 1974. But GE’s presence in Connecticut goes back…
-
The multi-national corporation General Electric announced they’ll move their global headquarters to Boston, Massachusetts, this summer. They’ll be leaving…
-
Before it became a boomtown, Boston's Seaport District — soon the new home of General Electric's global headquarters — was a dreary backwater.Derided for…
-
General Electric has announced that it’s moving its global headquarters from Fairfield, Connecticut to Boston. GE’s Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt said…