Connecticut News

GE Appliances To Open Showroom In Stamford

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 27, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT
GE Appliances is opening a factory showroom and manufacturing space in Stamford, Connecticut — five years after the company left the state.

The space is called CoCreate Stamford. GE Appliances President Kevin Nolan said it will be open to students and the public.

“We want to help new generations fall in love with manufacturing. Too many children grow up never seeing a facility — manufacturing facility. That’s where our future resides. So we need people to experience, to see that,” Nolan said.

GE Appliances said manufacturing will begin next spring and the showroom will open next summer. They said it will also feature a heritage center where people can learn about GE’s history.

GE was headquartered in Fairfield from 1974 until 2016, when the company moved to Boston.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
