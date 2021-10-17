-
Internationationally acclaimed pianist Frederic Chiu has performed transcriptions of orchestral works for his whole career, but he says there's nothing…
Romeo and Juliet is one of Shakespeare's greatest tragedies, but surprisingly, Prokofiev created an alternative happy ending for his ballet version.…
This morning Frederic Chiu re-creates Beethoven's Fifth Symphony with a transcription by Franz Liszt.
Pianist Frederic Chiu never imagined that his dream to record the haunting music of early 20th century spiritual teacher George Gurdjieff and his disciple…