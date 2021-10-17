-
Elected officials from Fairfield County met with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Tuesday to share concerns about the future of high speed…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., questions the federal government’s decision to cancel a directive that requires sleep apnea testing for train workers…
The Federal Railroad Administration announced Wednesday that it won’t go ahead with a controversial plan to re-route a major rail artery in Connecticut…
Communities along Connecticut’s southeastern shore want faster, reliable train service to D.C, New York and Boston – but not if it skips their local train…
Lawmakers and residents from towns across southern Rhode Island gathered in the statehouse for what was supposed to be a rally protesting a planned…
The Federal Railroad Administration has proposed a $120 billion plan to expand rail service on the Northeast Corridor from Washington, D.C., to Boston.…
The Federal Railroad Administration is holding public hearings on some potential plans to upgrade rail service in the Northeast Corridor from Washington,…
The Federal Railroad Administration has several ideas on how to upgrade the aging Northeast Rail Corridor that runs from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The…
In December of 2013, an engineer fell asleep while driving a Metro-North train in the Bronx. It derailed, killing 4 people. The NTSB released a report on…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says the system for issuing new federal rail safety rules is broken. Blumenthal questioned the head of the…