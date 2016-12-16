© 2021 WSHU
Feds Back Ambitious Plan To Speed Up Northeast Rail Service

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published December 16, 2016 at 5:45 PM EST
amtrak_apmichaeldwyer_161216.jpg
Michael Dwyer
/
AP
An Amtrak Acela train travels through Old Lyme, Conn., in October.

The Federal Railroad Administration has proposed a $120 billion plan to expand rail service on the Northeast Corridor from Washington, D.C., to Boston. That would include some new tracks, new lines, and more trains.

The FRA says most of the railways on the line should be expanded from two to four tracks, and it calls for direct and frequent service to Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield, Massachusetts.

The plan would also increase the number of daily trains between New York City and Boston from 19 to nearly 100, and allow for trains that could reach speeds of up to 220 miles an hour. They say that could cut travel time between the two cities by up to an hour each way.

The FRA says the plan would create 47,000 jobs a year for the next 30 years. The plan still needs the support of the eight states involved, and President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants to spend up to a trillion dollars on infrastructure nationwide over the next 10 years. 

