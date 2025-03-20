CT medical professionals support state action on climate change

A group of Connecticut medical professionals says they want state lawmakers to act on climate change in the wake of the Trump administration’s rollback of federal environmental regulations.

Heat waves, floods and other recent climate disruptions are causing more respiratory illnesses and infectious diseases, said Dr. Sanjiv Godse, a Hartford pediatrician and chair of Connecticut Health Professionals for Climate Change.

“Everywhere we understand that climate change is a public health crisis. And I cannot say that enough. And it’s time we start treating it as such,” Godse said.

He said that’s why his group supports bills approved by the Environment Committee last week to update the state’s Global Warming Solutions Act.

“We need these initiatives to safeguard our future health and sustainability,” Godse said.

The Public Health Committee also supports the moves, said Senator Saud Anwar, co-chair of the committee.

“We have a responsibility to build resiliency in our policy. We have a responsibility to have a prevention strategy in place by having renewable energy,” Anwar said.

One bill would provide incentives for people to buy heat pumps, which would enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

Another would give towns ways to protect from climate-related hazards and give residents more information on flood risks.