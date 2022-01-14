Earth Week 2021

-
The push to switch from fossil fuels to renewable forms of energy will mean a lot more demand for battery storage.
A patchwork of states have joined in an effort to modernize transportation along the East Coast and reduce gas emissions that contribute to climate change.
The fight against fossil fuel expansion in New England has a new front in Killingly, Connecticut.
President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal seeks to help reach the administration's ambitious clean energy goals for the U.S. over the next decade.
President Joe Biden’s energy goals will make significant changes to where New England gets its power. How states choose to embrace these goals as part of their climate change plans could shake up the region's energy market over the next decade.