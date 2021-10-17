-
Vice President Kamala Harris asked Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont if the state can help house some of the 19,000 migrant children that crossed the…
-
A father and child have been reunited, thanks to efforts from a Connecticut social worker with the Department of Children and Families. The child had been…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said Friday that he’s not expecting the Connecticut Juvenile Training School in Middletown, the state’s only juvenile…
-
The Connecticut Legislature will vote this session on a plan to end federal oversight of the state child welfare agency that has lasted more than two…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says a revised agreement has been reached with a federal court judge that will help end decades of federal oversight of…
-
A recovery program that helps parents with substance use disorders get treated in the home is expanding to 500 new families in Connecticut. The state-run…
-
In Connecticut, the Juvenile Justice Policy and Oversight Committee voted in support of a bill on Thursday that would close the Connecticut Juvenile…
-
Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) says three babies have been brought to emergency rooms this year under the state’s Safe Haven…