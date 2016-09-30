© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

New Plan Will End DCF Oversight In Conn.

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published September 30, 2016 at 11:06 AM EDT
childcare_flickrstevendepolo_160609.jpg
Steven Depolo
/
Flickr

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says a revised agreement has been reached with a federal court judge that will help end decades of federal oversight of the state's child welfare agency.   

The plan for ending court oversight was approved on Thursday in Bridgeport. It replaces a previous exit plan filed in 2004. Under the revised agreement, the number of goals the state Department of Children and Families must meet is reduced from 22 to 10.

The new agreement also sets a minimum amount the state would be required to spend on the DCF budget.  

DCF was originally placed under federal court supervision in 1989, after a child advocacy group filed a lawsuit. The state was cited for several problems including children being left in dangerous situations.  

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutDCFChild Welfare
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez