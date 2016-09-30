New Plan Will End DCF Oversight In Conn.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says a revised agreement has been reached with a federal court judge that will help end decades of federal oversight of the state's child welfare agency.

The plan for ending court oversight was approved on Thursday in Bridgeport. It replaces a previous exit plan filed in 2004. Under the revised agreement, the number of goals the state Department of Children and Families must meet is reduced from 22 to 10.

The new agreement also sets a minimum amount the state would be required to spend on the DCF budget.

DCF was originally placed under federal court supervision in 1989, after a child advocacy group filed a lawsuit. The state was cited for several problems including children being left in dangerous situations.