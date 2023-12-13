CT DCF Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes steps down

Connecticut Department of Children and Families Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes is stepping down in January.

Dorantes was hired for the agency’s top position in 2019 and has been with the department for 30 years. She said she has accepted a job in the private sector.

“Social work is not just what I do; it’s who I am,” Dorantes said. “I have the highest regard for the DCF staff — as they are me. They make personal and professional sacrifices each and every day to keep children safe, empower parents and strengthen Connecticut families.”

Dorantes leaves just two months after the state Child Advocate published two reports that say the agency failed to follow correct policies in a case involving the death of a two-year-old in Stamford and failed to protect a child who was sexually assaulted at a state-run group home.

But Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said Dorantes will be remembered as a champion for the state’s children and families.

“I am so grateful to have had Vannessa at the helm of DCF for the last several years, and I am absolutely convinced that her leadership is responsible for having a forever impact on improving the lives of many children in Connecticut,” Lamont said.

Lamont has nominated Deputy Commissioner Jodi Hill-Lilly, who has also been with the department for more than 30 years, to serve as the agency’s new top leader.

“Jodi has dedicated her career to strengthening the lives of children and families, and her direct, hands-on experience in this field, including as a case management social worker, will be a valuable benefit to Connecticut as we work to protect the safety and security of the youngest and most vulnerable residents of our state,” Lamont said.