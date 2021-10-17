-
On Monday Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will share his plan with lawmakers on how the state should spend $2.6 billion in American Rescue funds. That’s…
-
The state of Connecticut will put millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds toward making summer programs available to kids. Officials say it will be…
-
Connecticut officials said pandemic relief funds are helping the state find permanent living options for the unhoused.Governor Ned Lamont joined federal…
-
Five days into the new fiscal year, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders say they have a “conceptual agreement” on a new state budget. If…
-
Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro joined Governor Ned Lamont to discuss how the American Rescue Plan will benefit first responders and local…
-
Vice President Kamala Harris visited two programs in New Haven, Connecticut, on Friday to highlight the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.Harris was…
-
Connecticut public education is to get $1.1 billion from the federal rescue package. Governor Ned Lamont said he wants to use “a fair amount” of the money…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and the leaders of some cities and towns urge Congress to adopt the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. The bill was…
-
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority approved a toll increase of at least 7% that would start in April.The toll hikes will raise $178 million over…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, continuing his push to win several billion dollars in aid in the next federal COVID-19 relief package, wrote a letter to New York’s…