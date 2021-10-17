-
The Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness finds that almost 30% of people in their shelters first became homeless after release from the state…
Nearly 2,500 young people experienced homelessness last year in Connecticut. That’s according to an annual report released by the Connecticut Coalition to…
A major obstacle for sex offenders in Connecticut is a lack of housing, a new panel that embarked Wednesday on a two-year review of issues facing…
Wednesday night was the coldest night of the winter so far in the region, with temperatures dropping to the single digits and wind chills of nearly 20…