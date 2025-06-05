For The Weather Station, there's power in our shared humanity

For years, Tamara Lindeman, the singer, songwriter, actress and activist, has been on the front lines of the climate crisis. You can hear it wrapped in the DNA of her longtime musical project, The Weather Station.

After 2021's breakout album, Ignorance, Lindeman went through what she calls a period of disorientation. Her new album, Humanhood, is about the struggle Lindeman went through and the long way back to finding yourself. It's a gorgeous album that's not afraid to take chances.

Lindeman joins me to dig talk about leaning into humanity in an increasingly AI-driven world, and she offers some helpful advice to those feeling helpless about protecting the one planet we've got.

Set List

"Neon Signs"

"Mirror"

"Body Moves"

"Sewing"

