Connecticut’s chief medical examiner has finished analyzing the DNA of human remains from the infamous 1944 Hartford circus fire. The…
P.T. Barnum is the subject of the new film, The Greatest Showman, in which he’s played by Hugh Jackman. The film follows Barnum as he opens a museum in…
One of America’s most well-known sword swallowers has died.Johnny Fox was a comedian, a magician and a pickpocket. He grew up in Connecticut and performed…
The Greatest Show on Earth came to an end Sunday night after nearly a century and a half. The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus put on its…
The Greatest Show on Earth held its final Connecticut show in Hartford Sunday night. It started in the 1870s with Connecticut native son P.T. Barnum. The…
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus will draw its curtain for the last time this year. The company that owns the circus says it’s ending…