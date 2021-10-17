-
Farmers in New York are concerned that the new framework for the hemp industry in the state will be at odds with interim federal guidelines.David…
-
New York regulators failed to test over 40% of industrial hemp growers for the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana, THC. That’s according to an audit…
-
There are new guidelines from the federal government that could help hemp farmers in New York state expand their operations.The news comes from Senator…
-
As the United States Department of Agriculture releases regulations and guidelines on CBD and the cultivation of hemp plants, New York Governor Andrew…
-
The USDA released long awaited regulations on CBD this week that will provide more federal regulation of the growing of hemp plants, where CBD comes from.…
-
New York State could be among the first in the nation to regulate the hemp industry. That includes CBD, a chemical from the cannabis family. CBD doesn’t…
-
A bill currently before Governor Andrew Cuomo would regulate the sale of CBD products in New York State, and set up new rules for the state’s growing hemp…
-
Consumer advocates and business leaders urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week to regulate CBD. That’s a chemical derived from cannabis…