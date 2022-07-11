Audit warns Nassau University Medical Center again of growing deficit

A new audit finds the agency overseeing the Nassau University Medical Center hit another record deficit last year — $135 million.

In their report, auditors said the center’s finances have been largely buoyed by pandemic aid and a state program funded by Medicare and Medicaid. Pandemic aid continues to decrease and the federal government warned back in 2016 that it would be curbing the Medicare and Medicaid programs NUMC uses.

Nassau County taxpayers guarantee the medical center’s bonds and might have to bail them out.

Nassau lawmakers have repeatedly opposed making the dramatic cuts that experts have suggested. The center serves a large number of uninsured and Medicaid patients, which reimburse at a lower rate than private insurers.