Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the Affordable Care Act following the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut spoke on the last day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has joined fellow Democrats on the Judiciary Committee to claim that President Trump’s Supreme Court…
Obamacare supporters, anti-gun violence groups and women’s rights advocates in Connecticut oppose President Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.…
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says confirmation hearings regarding the president’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court will…
US Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says he will not treat President Donald Trump’s nominee to the US Supreme Court as legitimate. Trump chose…