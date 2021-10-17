-
Toxic algae blooms are on the rise and researchers at the University of Connecticut believe it’s due to climate change.The research published this month…
-
On Long Island, scientists will study how creating ultrasonic waves underwater could help combat toxic algal blooms that invade Lake Agawam in Southampton…
-
Long Island officials say that the Island has a serious wastewater problem. But what makes the water so dangerous?When household wastewater leaks into the…
-
Add a new name to the list of species native to Connecticut. Scientists have discovered an algae that only exists in one part of the Farmington River in…