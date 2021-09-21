UConn Research Links Algae Bloom Rise To Climate Change

Toxic algae blooms are on the rise and researchers at the University of Connecticut believe it’s due to climate change.

The research published this month in Nature Communications Journal said greenhouse gas emissions and rising temperatures are creating the same conditions that let toxic algae blooms thrive millions of years ago.

They said toxic algae blooms dominated the lakes and rivers after one of earth’s mass extinction events 200 million years ago. They found those algae blooms prevented the comeback of life in rivers and lakes for millions of years after the extinction event.

This time, they said there is an opportunity to prevent the overgrowth of toxic algae by addressing the climate crisis.