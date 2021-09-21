© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

UConn Research Links Algae Bloom Rise To Climate Change

WSHU | By John Kane
Published September 21, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT
blue green algae
Image by Stephen Marc from Pixabay
/

Toxic algae blooms are on the rise and researchers at the University of Connecticut believe it’s due to climate change.

The research published this month in Nature Communications Journal said greenhouse gas emissions and rising temperatures are creating the same conditions that let toxic algae blooms thrive millions of years ago.

They said toxic algae blooms dominated the lakes and rivers after one of earth’s mass extinction events 200 million years ago. They found those algae blooms prevented the comeback of life in rivers and lakes for millions of years after the extinction event.

This time, they said there is an opportunity to prevent the overgrowth of toxic algae by addressing the climate crisis.

Tags

Connecticut NewsClimate ChangeConnecticutalgaeJohn Kane
John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
See stories by John Kane