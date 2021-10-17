Al Madany Islamic Center

-
Police in Norwalk, Connecticut say they were notified of anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant flyers posted on the windshields of cars this past Saturday. The…
-
In Stamford, Connecticut, there are calls to rename Trump Parc Stamford, the city’s tallest building. The Connecticut chapter of the Council on…
-
After weeks of closed-door meetings and public hearings, officials in Norwalk, Conn., have agreed to settle a two-year legal battle with a local Muslim…
-
A dispute over a mosque proposal in Norwalk, Conn., is now pending in federal court. City officials are considering a settlement agreement to end a legal…