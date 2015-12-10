Muslims Call For Trump Parc Stamford Rename

In Stamford, Connecticut, there are calls to rename Trump Parc Stamford, the city’s tallest building. The Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and a Norwalk Islamic Center said they want the change because the building’s namesake, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, called for banning all Muslims from entering the U.S.

Farhan Memon, a board member of Al Madany Islamic Center in Norwalk activist sent an open letter to the apartment building’s developer and its homeowner’s association. He said Trump’s comments should make anyone want to distance themselves from him, including people who have used Trump’s name to represent luxury and wealth.

“That also comes with, now, the bigotry, the racism, that the Trump name is associated with," he said. "I believe it is a toxic name, that it stands for values that society as a whole does not believe in, and, therefore, his business partners have to acknowledge that.”

The building is 35 stories tall, with 170 condominiums. It opened in 2009. Its developer, F.D. Rich, said the building is resident-owned, and any decision to change the name would have to be made by the homeowners’ association.

Governor Dannel Malloy was mayor of Stamford when the building was built. He said the building’s residents shouldn’t be obliged to keep Trump’s name on their building.

“He’s put these folks in this untenable position because he decided to run for president and making these outlandish and, quite frankly, wrong-minded, xenophobic comments," he said. "People shouldn’t have to live in a building bearing his name.”