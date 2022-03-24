A health and wellness clinic could take the place of a former school in New Haven

New Haven officials are reconsidering a plan to convert a former elementary institution into a state-run methadone clinic.

The city-based APT health foundation planned to move its headquarters to a building that was home to the Achievement First Elm City College Preparatory on Dixwell Avenue.

It’s now in talks with a possible buyer for the building, which would become The Resilience Academy.

It would host early childhood services, after-school programs and community health and prevention activities.

Last month, city residents rallied against APT’s plans to take over the building, fearing the methadone clinic would add to the frustrations of residents struggling with substance use.

The President of APT, Lynn Madden, said she’s held discussions with Boise Kimber of Newhallville’s First Calvary Baptist Church to change their proposal.