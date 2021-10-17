-
Criminal justice reform advocates in Connecticut are pushing back on Governor Ned Lamont’s concerns about a new law he signed on Thursday. They said the…
-
Advocates for voting rights in New York celebrated last week, when the governor signed a law restoring the right for people on parole. Now they say the…
-
Governor Ned Lamont signed into law last week a measure that expands the candidate pool for a new state prosecutor who would investigate police…
-
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit over two transgender high school athletes in Connecticut.The lawsuit came from three athletes who said they lost…
-
A bill to block a controversial method of counting prison inmates on the census may be close to passing in Connecticut. It’s called prison gerrymandering…
-
In Connecticut, prison inmates are counted in the voting district where they’re incarcerated, not the place they call home. It’s called prison…
-
A committee of Connecticut lawmakers passed resolutions last week that would allow voters to decide if they want early voting and no-excuse absentee…
-
A disability rights group has sued the state of Connecticut over what it calls abuse at the state’s only Supermax prison.Disability Rights Connecticut…
-
Advocates say one of President Joe Biden’s first executive orders shows hopes for transgender high school athletes in Connecticut. The order bans…
-
Voters in three Connecticut cities favor reallocating police funding to social services — that’s according to a new poll from the ACLU of Connecticut.The…