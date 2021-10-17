-
The Census Bureau just released 2020 U.S. data and it shows Connecticut’s population grew and became more diverse over the last decade. Meanwhile, Long…
-
By the slimmest of margins, just 89 fewer people, New York will slip from 27 to 26 congressional districts after next year’s elections, now that the 2020…
-
New York is leading a coalition of states and local governments in arguments before the Supreme Court against the Trump administration’s attempts to…
-
The 2020 U.S. Census could be in its final moments. The deadline to be counted is early Friday morning.That’s after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week…
-
The deadline for the 2020 U.S. Census was slated for Wednesday, but a federal court pushed it to the end of October. However, the Trump administration…
-
Immigrants’ rights activists and community organizers drove in a caravan through eastern Long Island Thursday to encourage residents to fill out the 2020…
-
The deadline to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census count is on September 30. That’s a month early, because of a Trump administration decision that’s…